Gubernatorial candidate Nikki Fried and other candidates spoke to residents in Lake City ahead of elections

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The greater Columbia County community hosted a political forum to give local, state and federal candidates the opportunity to introduce themselves to voters.

Candidates running for school board, city council and congress are all here.

Even Nikki Fried who’s running for governor against Charlie Crist in the primary and possibly against certain Governor Ron DeSantis in November made an appearance at the event.

“There’s a better way to lead that lifts people up that inspires people that not only wants people to not only live in in the state of Florida. But to thrive and unfortunately right now we have an economy that is disconnected from what is happening on the ground and what’s happening in Tallahassee and it’s time to solve that,” said Fried.

Kristi Poeckman a resident of Lake City gave her thoughts on Fried coming to Columbia County.

“We often get overlooked by big political positions. they don’t necessarily see us as the turning point for voting and even though we’re a small community we are the gateway to Florida.”

They also had a cake auction to raise funds for the Richardson Community Center.

