Tallahassee-based organization gives away dozens of backpacks at Gainesville store

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Tallahassee based organization gave away school supplies at a sporting goods store in Gainesville just weeks before school is set to begin again.

GameTime Prep partnered with Florida Kidcare to give out 100 backpacks at the Hibbett Sports on Archer Road in Gainesville on Saturday. All but three bags were given out over a perod of three hours.

TRENDING STORY: Gainesville retirement facility unveils veteran wall to honor ten residents

The organization started as a football camp, then transitioned to giving high school athletes financial literacy training and education opportunities after getting their degree.

Alexus Hill is the program director and also a ninth grade teacher. She stressed them importance of having the right tools for success before the first day back to school in the fall.

“When I’m teaching a notice kids are missing a lot of things like backpacks or pencils and so this is way to make sure they are prepared when they go to school before school is even started,” said Hill.

GameTime Prep will be going to other Hibbett Sports locations across the state for more school supply give aways during July.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.