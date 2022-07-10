Advertisement

Teams tested their physical and mental strength during a Crossfit competition

Hundreds of people competed lifting weights and riding a bike to burn the most calories.
Hundreds of people competed lifting weights and riding a bike to burn the most calories.
By Taylor Simpson
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Rex Rumble 11 is a two-day competition that had members from gyms from several states and even Puerto Rico come to compete.

Competitors were in different divisions depending on their ability. Brad and Nikki Robison the gym’s owners said they enjoy watching kids compete.

“We have juniors from ages 7 to 17 and we love those divisions that are our future in CrossFit,” said Nikki.

The teams would have one person bike for a minute straight trying to burn the most calories.

Then they would alternate lifting weights calling it the bear complex for eight minutes and then bike for another minute.

“Anybody can do it. It is a tough sport and it takes a mental and physical challenge on the body to be able to do this kind of stuff because you have cardio and weightlifting combined together,” said Brad.

Gillian Cowin has judged more than 20 CrossFit competitions and will be a judge at the World Games in August.

“I think a lot of us that come into a gym like this can feel a little bit intimidated and that really kept me away for a little while but the biggest thing about CrossFit that’s so great is the community aspect.”

Brad said no matter what you do everyone should try and stay active.

“If you’re not active you’re not having longevity in life you’re going to shorten your lifespan so you have to stay active and move. We’re not saying that CrossFit has to be the thing but you have to be active and do something.”

The winners of the competition got swag bags and bragging rights over their peers.

