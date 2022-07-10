Advertisement

Thousands of dogs competed for best in show at the World Equestrian Center

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Thousands of dogs were at the World Equestrian Center in Ocala for the Citrus County Kennel Club dog show.

All breeds including English Bulldogs, Fox Terriers and Irish Wolfhounds competed against each other during the three-day event.

Professional to junior handlers showed off their furry friends to try and win best in show.

“I absolutely love this every win every day is like the first one. He was actually my first reserve best in show so it made it even more special. It’s just so much fun to be able to work with animals for a living is amazing,” said handler Renee Rosamilia.

These dogs will travel across the United States competing to be the best in their breed.

