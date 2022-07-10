Two people are safe after they were shot in Gainesville overnight

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville police officers responded to the scene just after 2 a.m. this morning to find the two victims had non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooting occurred on Southwest 26th Terrace. Officers also found 30 shell casings along the road.

No one is in police custody for the shooting at this time.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.