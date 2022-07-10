Advertisement

Two people are safe after they were shot in Gainesville overnight

Gainesville police officers responded to the scene just after 2 a.m. this morning. It happened...
Two people are safe after they were shot in Gainesville overnight(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 7:46 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville police officers responded to the scene just after 2 a.m. this morning to find the two victims had non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooting occurred on Southwest 26th Terrace. Officers also found 30 shell casings along the road.

No one is in police custody for the shooting at this time.

