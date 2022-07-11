Alachua County Library was awarded the 2022 community connectivity superhero award

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Library staff are being awarded for doing their part in bringing internet access to the county.

The library district was awarded the 2022 community connectivity superhero award by WifiForward.

The district offers take-home wifi hotspots to be used for up to a week at a time by library card holders.

The district used a $36,000 donation to buy 100 hotspots and has since tripled that amount since April of last year.

