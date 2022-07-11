Advertisement

Alachua County Library was awarded the 2022 community connectivity superhero award

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 2:06 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Library staff are being awarded for doing their part in bringing internet access to the county.

The library district was awarded the 2022 community connectivity superhero award by WifiForward.

TRENDING STORY: Meet Mrs. Whitt: She might just be Florida’s 2023 teacher of the year

The district offers take-home wifi hotspots to be used for up to a week at a time by library card holders.

The district used a $36,000 donation to buy 100 hotspots and has since tripled that amount since April of last year.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

From boating to kayaking, to canoeing, to hiking, there are dozens of activities you can do at...
Marion County Commission says yes to swimming at Silver Springs State Park
Tesla crashes into Walmart semi-truck on I-75
Two people killed after Tesla collides with semi-truck on I-75
Karissa Holtz's body was found at the Pine Ridge Apartment complex
Residents find woman’s remains inside Gainesville apartment complex
NATIONAL VACUUM HIT & RUN
National Vacuum asks for help finding hit-and-run driver
The Marion County commission is considering whether or not to change how the Ocala Jockey Club...
Update: Marion County commissioners approve World Equestrian Center development

Latest News

Ocala CEP highlights an Ocala family business of more than 60 years
Ocala CEP highlights an Ocala family business of more than 60 years
The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida
The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida
Alachua County Library was awarded the 2022 community connectivity superhero award
Alachua County Library was awarded the 2022 community connectivity superhero award
Suwannee County deputies found a man and a woman dead in a car in Live Oak
Suwannee County deputies found a man and a woman dead in a car in Live Oak
Suwannee County deputies found a man and a woman dead in a car in Live Oak
Suwannee County deputies found a man and a woman dead in a car in Live Oak