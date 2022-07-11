Alachua County Public Schools to host a career fair to fill open positions

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Public Schools is encouraging people interested in working for the district to attend a career fair.

The district is holding the fair on Thursday from 4 to 6 p.m. at the main office at 620 E. University Ave.

A wide variety of full and part-time positions in schools and district offices are available. Some of those positions include teachers, counselors and social workers, carpenters, plumbers, bus drivers, custodians, food service, and after-school workers.

Some of the jobs require no previous experience and include paid training. Applicants do not need to register for the fair and resumes are not required.

