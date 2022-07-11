Advertisement

Alachua County Public Schools to host a career fair to fill open positions

Alachua County Public Schools
Alachua County Public Schools(WCJB)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 11:05 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Public Schools is encouraging people interested in working for the district to attend a career fair.

The district is holding the fair on Thursday from 4 to 6 p.m. at the main office at 620 E. University Ave.

A wide variety of full and part-time positions in schools and district offices are available. Some of those positions include teachers, counselors and social workers, carpenters, plumbers, bus drivers, custodians, food service, and after-school workers.

RELATED: Meet Mrs. Whitt: She might just be Florida’s 2023 teacher of the year

Some of the jobs require no previous experience and include paid training. Applicants do not need to register for the fair and resumes are not required.

