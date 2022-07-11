Blue Run of Dunnellon park expected to receive improvements

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) - Blue Run of Dunnellon Park is getting some upgrades.

The park attracts thousands of people each year to the southern portion of the county but has recently had to restrict certain trails due to alligator sightings.

On June 2nd, Governor Ron DeSantis approved funds to make pedestrian safety improvements at the park.

The two-and-a-half million dollars will be used to protect a pedestrian lane on the existing bridge over the rainbow river.

County staffers say they hope this will serve as a safe throughway for visitors using the park to have access to hotels, bike shops, and restaurants in downtown Dunnellon.

So far, no plans or timelines have been released.

TRENDING STORY: Alachua County Public Schools to host a career fair to fill open positions

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.