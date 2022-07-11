Former Gator Pete Alonso named N.L. All-Star

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Former Gators baseball player Pete Alonso added another feather to his baseball cap on Sunday, when he was named to the National League All-Star team roster.

This is the second time the New York Mets first baseman earned a spot on the team by being announced as one of the reserve players.

Alonso’s first All-Star selection came in 2019, when he also won the home run derby contest, on his way to being named N.L. Rookie of the Year.

Even though he did not make the All-Star team roster in 2021, he still defended his home run derby title, and became just the third player in Major League history to do so.

This season, Alonso is batting .273 with 23 home runs and 70 rbi. His tied for the fifth most home runs in the majors and his 70 runs batted in lead the league.

The 2022 MLB All-Star Game takes place Tuesday, July 19 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, Californie.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.