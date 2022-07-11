Advertisement

Husband and wife found dead in a car in Suwannee County

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 2:06 AM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office reports a man and woman were found dead in a car in Live Oak on Saturday.

Deputies say neighbors heard gunshots around 6:30 a.m. on Saturday in a subdivision near 167th Road and 40th Street. Deputies found a man and woman in their 40′s dead in a car with apparent gunshot wounds.

They determined the victims were a married couple. The sheriff’s office is not releasing the names of the victims in the case.

No arrests have been made in the case.

