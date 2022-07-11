Husband and wife found dead in a car in Suwannee County

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office reports a man and woman were found dead in a car in Live Oak on Saturday.

Deputies say neighbors heard gunshots around 6:30 a.m. on Saturday in a subdivision near 167th Road and 40th Street. Deputies found a man and woman in their 40′s dead in a car with apparent gunshot wounds.

They determined the victims were a married couple. The sheriff’s office is not releasing the names of the victims in the case.

No arrests have been made in the case.

