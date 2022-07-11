Husband and wife found dead in a car in Suwannee County
LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office reports a man and woman were found dead in a car in Live Oak on Saturday.
Deputies say neighbors heard gunshots around 6:30 a.m. on Saturday in a subdivision near 167th Road and 40th Street. Deputies found a man and woman in their 40′s dead in a car with apparent gunshot wounds.
They determined the victims were a married couple. The sheriff’s office is not releasing the names of the victims in the case.
No arrests have been made in the case.
