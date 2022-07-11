Advertisement

‘It was a senseless crime’: Victim’s friends react to hotel stabbing murder

25-year-old Brian Burns is facing charges after stabbing his girlfriend to death.
25-year-old Brian Burns is facing charges after stabbing his girlfriend to death.(WCJB)
By Zitlali Solache
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -“It was a senseless crime.”

25-year-old, Brian Burns, was arrested for stabbing his girlfriend three times with a letter opener.

The victim was identified as Mary Williamson. According to the arrest report, she was found lying in a pool of blood with a trash bag over her head and a belt around her neck.

Her friends claim Brian Burns was usually searching for drugs and would tend to get aggressive.

“That was a heartbreaker for both of us because mary’s a very good person,” said the victim’s friend Markita Bowers. “You know, she would help anybody, she would do anything for anybody.”

According to police reports, two bottles of bleach cleaning products were found beside Williamson’s body in an attempt to clean up after the killing. Mary’s friends say they saw Brian Burns walking around the perimeter moments after the murder.

“And then, you know he’s just walking around and cops are all out here, and he’s walking around like he didn’t even do it, " said another friend, Ashley Cox.

We spoke to people who stayed in the hotel over the weekend and claim they were never notified about the crime.

“It kinda gives you an unsettling feeling like you can be on it, know what’s going on, and still something like this can happen,” said guest Antoinette Crosby.

When asked about the murder, Burns initially denied it but then admitted to stabbing Williamson three times.

Burns was initially arrested in the parking lot on an unrelated warrant and is detained in the Alachua County jail.

He is being held on a bond of more than two million dollars and now faces charges of murder and evidence tampering.

In a statement, Stayable Select Hotel officials say they are grief-stricken about the crime and their hearts go out to the family members.

TRENDING STORY: Two pools in Ocala will have reduced hours because of national lifeguard shortage

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

From boating to kayaking, to canoeing, to hiking, there are dozens of activities you can do at...
Marion County Commission says yes to swimming at Silver Springs State Park
Tesla crashes into Walmart semi-truck on I-75
Two people killed after Tesla collides with semi-truck on I-75
Karissa Holtz's body was found at the Pine Ridge Apartment complex
Residents find woman’s remains inside Gainesville apartment complex
NATIONAL VACUUM HIT & RUN
National Vacuum asks for help finding hit-and-run driver
The Marion County commission is considering whether or not to change how the Ocala Jockey Club...
Update: Marion County commissioners approve World Equestrian Center development

Latest News

RUSSELL REPORT
Russell Report: Gator Recruiting
RUSSELL REPORT
RUSSELL REPORT: GATOR RECRUITING
LWV VOTING
League of Women Voters offer election information online
LWV VOTING
LWV VOTING