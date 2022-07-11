Lake City teen shot in the leg

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) -Officers are investigating after a teenager was shot in the leg Sunday night.

Lake City Police officers say a 15-year-old was walking with friends on Northeast Fairview Street around 9:00 p.m. when he was shot. The victim didn’t know who fired the shots.

Officers responded and gave the victim first aid before he was taken to the emergency room.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lake City Police Department by calling (386) 752-4343.

