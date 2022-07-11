Advertisement

League of Women Voters offer election information online

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Ahead of the primary and Gainesville city elections,

The League of Women Voters of Alachua County is offering a nonpartisan election resource.

It’s a one-stop shop for election information and meant to provide tools helping voters navigate the voting process.

There are personalized candidate information, voter registration details, polling locations available through this resource.

TRENDING: Two pools in Ocala will have reduced hours because of national lifeguard shortage

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

From boating to kayaking, to canoeing, to hiking, there are dozens of activities you can do at...
Marion County Commission says yes to swimming at Silver Springs State Park
Tesla crashes into Walmart semi-truck on I-75
Two people killed after Tesla collides with semi-truck on I-75
Karissa Holtz's body was found at the Pine Ridge Apartment complex
Residents find woman’s remains inside Gainesville apartment complex
NATIONAL VACUUM HIT & RUN
National Vacuum asks for help finding hit-and-run driver
The Marion County commission is considering whether or not to change how the Ocala Jockey Club...
Update: Marion County commissioners approve World Equestrian Center development

Latest News

RUSSELL REPORT
Russell Report: Gator Recruiting
RUSSELL REPORT
RUSSELL REPORT: GATOR RECRUITING
LWV VOTING
LWV VOTING
Financial plan review
It’s check-in time for your financial goals