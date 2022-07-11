League of Women Voters offer election information online

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Ahead of the primary and Gainesville city elections,

The League of Women Voters of Alachua County is offering a nonpartisan election resource.

It’s a one-stop shop for election information and meant to provide tools helping voters navigate the voting process.

There are personalized candidate information, voter registration details, polling locations available through this resource.

