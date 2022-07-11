Russell Report: Gator Recruiting

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gators’ new football coach caught some heat for how recruiting was going but now he’s getting some praise.

WRUF’s Steve Russell shares his thoughts in this week’s Russell Report.

Funny how college football recruiting works. When Billy Napier was hired as Florida’s new football coach, most everyone, including fans, believed it would take him some time to build up the roster to become a true competitive team again nationally. But a funny thing happened to that thinking. Napier and his staff missed out on a few kids and boy, social media went crazy. About how this staff couldn’t recruit, that quality athletes weren’t going to come to Florida. You get the idea. But now, over the last few days when the gators have gotten some nice recruits, including flipping a four-star quarterback from Penn State, all of a sudden this staff knows how to recruit again! Yes, Florida’s 2023 class still is not a top 10 class but it is getting better. And the nice thing is that homegrown talent from Florida. Is staying home. There’s no way you are going to get all of the great talent in this state, but it’s clear to me this staff is working its tail off and the results should start to show, with a little patience.

The Major League Baseball Draft starts this Sunday night and we’ll see if the Gators will have someone picked in the first round. The possible candidates seem to be outfielders Sterlin Thompson and Jud Fabian. Gator Coach Kevin O’Sullivan has had 95 players drafted in his time at Florida, including 10 in the first round, and both those figures rank second nationally in that time span. The Gators haven’t had a first-round pick since 2018 when Jonathan India, Brady Singer, and Jackson Kowar were taken. Other players who are waiting to possibly hear their names called are pitcher Brandon Sproat, infielders Josh Rivera and Colby Halter, and catcher BT Riopelle. Among those, Sproat would seem to be the player that will be drafted the highest. By the way, the gator player who holds the record for being drafted the highest ever is catcher Mike Zunino, who was the third overall selection in the 2012 draft. India is next at number five. If I had to guess the first gator drafted this year among players on the team, Thompson would be the pick.

Finally, SEC Football Media Days kicks off a week from today. I’ve been to quite a few of them and while usually, not a great deal of real news comes out of the four days there, it’s still a whole lot of fun and it’s a great event to cover. Certainly, when SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey speaks, he’ll be peppered with a lot of questions about expansion, the playoff, and the like. And while there probably won’t be any other big story to break like UCLA and USC leaving the PAC 12 before the event starts, it’s still fun to have all of the league’s coaches and some of its players on hand to give an unofficial start to the SEC football season. Do you think Nick Saban and Jimbo Fisher will be in the same room together after their exchange about buying players through name, image, and likeness a few weeks ago? Probably not, but that would be fun to see, wouldn’t it? I’m Steve Russell, that’s the Russell Report!

