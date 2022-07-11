Suwannee County deputies found a man and a woman dead in a car in Live Oak

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - Suwannee County deputies say a man and a woman were found dead in a car in Live Oak Saturday.

Deputies say they were both shot, and they are ruling their deaths as homicides.

Law enforcement officials say they will not be releasing the names of these victims despite next of kin being notified.

