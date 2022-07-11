Two pools in Ocala will have reduced hours because of national lifeguard shortage

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Jervey Gantt and Hampton Aquatic Fun Centers will alternate their days of operation starting July 12th.

This is to maintain safety guidelines during a lifeguard shortage.

“We would love to have both facilities open but that is not an option” said Marketing and Communication Manager of Ocala, Ashley Dobbs.

City officials began recruiting lifeguards in February and offered competitive pay.

Due to national lifeguard shortages, that The American Lifeguard Association said is affecting a third of the country’s public pools, Ocala officials were unable to fill the needed positions for regular operations.

“Going into this we budgeted for 30 lifeguards this year, but we were only able to fill 15 positions. So unfortunately we entered into the season at a deficit. We want to make sure we are adhering to strict guidelines of a 25 to 1 ratio. Where for every 25 swimmers we want one lifeguard” said Dobbs.

One grandmother who brings her grandchildren to Jervey Gantt said the shortage goes deeper than just reducing hours.

“It is hard because yes grandma and grandpa can have their eyes on them, but we need more eyes on them.” said Annie Kurc. “The lifeguards impress the children so much. The children like the lifeguards, they are impressed by the lifeguards. They see them as authority and a good thing to follow.”

Dobbs said they won’t be hiring lifeguards for the remainder of the summer, because it will already be too late when the on-boarding and training process is over.

