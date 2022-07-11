The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Monday marks the start of reduced adoption fees at a few humane societies across the state including one in Gainesville.

The Bissell Pet Foundation is hosting its empty the shelters reduced fee adoption event from July 11th until the end of the month.

The Humane Society of North Central Florida will have reduced adoption fees along with 12 other organizations across the state.

On Thursday, Alachua County Land Conservation leaders will have a meeting to discuss what to do with little Lake Santa Fe while at the site.

The meeting starts at 6 p.m. at Waldo City Square, just east of the preserve.

The county is looking for citizens to speak up on what they would like to see done with the land. The county signed a 50-year lease to manage the preserve in 2021.

Also on Thursday, candidates for the Gainesville City Commission will be together in one place at a forum.

The commission candidate forum is hosted by the Alachua County Labor Coalition.

The event begins at the Emmanuel Mennonite Church at 6 p.m.

The mayoral candidate forum will be held on July 28th

Finally, Friday brings a sneak pick of a studio tour of local artists’ work

The Gainesville Fine Arts Association hosts to preview from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m.

Potters, painters, sculptors, and more will briefly show off their works before the full tour held over the weekend. The free event will bring people into these artists’ studios in the city. 10 artists in total will be accepting tours that evening.

