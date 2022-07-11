Advertisement

The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 2:06 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Monday marks the start of reduced adoption fees at a few humane societies across the state including one in Gainesville.

The Bissell Pet Foundation is hosting its empty the shelters reduced fee adoption event from July 11th until the end of the month.

The Humane Society of North Central Florida will have reduced adoption fees along with 12 other organizations across the state.

On Thursday, Alachua County Land Conservation leaders will have a meeting to discuss what to do with little Lake Santa Fe while at the site.

The meeting starts at 6 p.m. at Waldo City Square, just east of the preserve.

The county is looking for citizens to speak up on what they would like to see done with the land. The county signed a 50-year lease to manage the preserve in 2021.

RELATED STORY: The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida

Also on Thursday, candidates for the Gainesville City Commission will be together in one place at a forum.

The commission candidate forum is hosted by the Alachua County Labor Coalition.

The event begins at the Emmanuel Mennonite Church at 6 p.m.

The mayoral candidate forum will be held on July 28th

Finally, Friday brings a sneak pick of a studio tour of local artists’ work

The Gainesville Fine Arts Association hosts to preview from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m.

Potters, painters, sculptors, and more will briefly show off their works before the full tour held over the weekend. The free event will bring people into these artists’ studios in the city. 10 artists in total will be accepting tours that evening.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

From boating to kayaking, to canoeing, to hiking, there are dozens of activities you can do at...
Marion County Commission says yes to swimming at Silver Springs State Park
Tesla crashes into Walmart semi-truck on I-75
Two people killed after Tesla collides with semi-truck on I-75
Karissa Holtz's body was found at the Pine Ridge Apartment complex
Residents find woman’s remains inside Gainesville apartment complex
NATIONAL VACUUM HIT & RUN
National Vacuum asks for help finding hit-and-run driver
The Marion County commission is considering whether or not to change how the Ocala Jockey Club...
Update: Marion County commissioners approve World Equestrian Center development

Latest News

Ocala CEP highlights an Ocala family business of more than 60 years
Ocala CEP highlights an Ocala family business of more than 60 years
The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida
The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida
Alachua County Library was awarded the 2022 community connectivity superhero award
Alachua County Library was awarded the 2022 community connectivity superhero award
Suwannee County deputies found a man and a woman dead in a car in Live Oak
Suwannee County deputies found a man and a woman dead in a car in Live Oak
Suwannee County deputies found a man and a woman dead in a car in Live Oak
Suwannee County deputies found a man and a woman dead in a car in Live Oak