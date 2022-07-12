Advertisement

Alachua County Commission will meet and discuss the revised West Lawn Sankofa sketch

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 7:02 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County commissioners meet for an open board discussion. The meeting starts at 11:30 a.m.

They will discuss the revised West Lawn Sankofa sketch and will approve the use of general fund reserves for the balance of the budget.

The meeting is open to the public and each public comment will be held to a three-minute standard.

