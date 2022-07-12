Alachua County Commission will meet and discuss the revised West Lawn Sankofa sketch

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County commissioners meet for an open board discussion. The meeting starts at 11:30 a.m.

They will discuss the revised West Lawn Sankofa sketch and will approve the use of general fund reserves for the balance of the budget.

The meeting is open to the public and each public comment will be held to a three-minute standard.

