Alachua County schools offers workshops for middle and high school students

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 6:22 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County students entering the sixth or ninth grade are invited to attend a special workshop.

these workshops are meant to be information sessions for middle and high schoolers and held at Gainesville High auditorium next Thursday..

The middle school session will be from five to six p.m.

The high school session will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

School administrators and counselors will share information and answer any questions parents or students may have for the upcoming school year.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Authorities pull stolen car out of the Santa Fe River