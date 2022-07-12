Alachua County schools offers workshops for middle and high school students

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County students entering the sixth or ninth grade are invited to attend a special workshop.

these workshops are meant to be information sessions for middle and high schoolers and held at Gainesville High auditorium next Thursday..

The middle school session will be from five to six p.m.

The high school session will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

School administrators and counselors will share information and answer any questions parents or students may have for the upcoming school year.

