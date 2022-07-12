Authorities pull stolen car out of the Santa Fe River

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - Dive teams pulled a car stolen from Gilchrist County out of the Santa Fe River.

The car was first spotted by a resident last week in the river near a bridge in High Springs.

Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies determined it no one was inside and the vehicle was not a threat to boaters. They turned the issue over to FWC.

Agents worked with the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office for three days to get the boat out.

Around 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, the boat was pulled from the river.

