Authorities pull stolen car out of the Santa Fe River
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 3:06 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - Dive teams pulled a car stolen from Gilchrist County out of the Santa Fe River.
The car was first spotted by a resident last week in the river near a bridge in High Springs.
Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies determined it no one was inside and the vehicle was not a threat to boaters. They turned the issue over to FWC.
TRENDING: Marion County Fire Rescue crews put out convenience store fire
Agents worked with the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office for three days to get the boat out.
Around 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, the boat was pulled from the river.
Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.