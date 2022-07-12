Advertisement

Checking in with Hawthorne football

Hornets return talent in the trenches from 2020, 2021 state runner-up teams
Three men in the trenches boost Hawthorne
By Kevin Wells
Jul. 12, 2022
HAWTHORNE, Fla. (WCJB) -In less than two weeks, high school football teams across North Central Florida will begin official fall practices in advance of 2022 kickoffs on Aug. 26. One team with a lot to look forward to is Hawthorne.

The Hornets, who have advanced to the Class 1A state title game in each of the last two years, have produced three commitments to FBS schools in the last few weeks. All three play in the trenches and will be counted on to lead the Hornets back to the state finals as seniors.

Jailen Ruth, DL: Washington State

“It means a lot because everybody thinks that Hawthorne is so small, and nobody can make it out, but we have a whole lot of talent here, and a lot of times we get overlooked.”

Stanley Cooks, DL: Georgia State

“I’ve been dreaming of this since I’ve been playing youth football. Just to be able to make it to the next level, after being what I’ve been through.”

Mozell Williams, OL: Rutgers

“It was a dream since like I was a little kid to go D-1, so, I mean I’m not done yet, the grind is never over, I still have a lot of work to do.”

Hawthorne kicks off the 2022 season at Middleburg on Aug. 26.

