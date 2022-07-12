Chiefland Pop Warner organization leaders want to end beef with Mayor

CHIEFLAND, Fla. (WCJB) - After the four to one approval of the use of a park at last week’s Chiefland City Commission meeting, The leaders of one Pop Warner organization in the city want to end beef with the lone dissenting vote, the mayor.

During Monday night’s Chiefland City Commission meeting Victoria Larkin, Co-Founder and President of the Tri-County Athletic Commission, or TCAC<wanted to address bad blood between her and Mayor Chris Jones.

“The mayor Chris Jones personally has an issue with me. He has stated this several times over the last couple of years. Therefore, Anything that we try to do, any meeting or any events, he always tries to do whatever he can to stop,” said Larkin.

During the meeting, the Mayor stated that he is waiting on background checks before he ends criticizing her group. During the last meeting, Mayor Jones justified his “no” vote by saying a sexual predator frequents the Buie Park when TCAC uses it.

“The state of Florida has a way of removing stuff and playing games, however when you commit a crime so heinous you may have it removed but however the impact and the trouble and the damage it caused too that child will never be removed,” said the mayor.

Parent whose children are in the group say if the mayor has information that would help protect children, he should not stay quiet.

“If the mayor is concerned about all of our kids and he is the mayor why hasn’t information been provided to us as parents, team moms, coaches as to why our kids are in harm. Because right now you are saying your child was around a sexual offender,” said Watkins.

Larkin says her group will continue to tutor, teach, and provide opportunities to children in the city, but support from all members of city leadership would be appreciated.

