Children’s Table will host three food distributions

INGLIS, Fla. (WCJB) - There will be three food distributions by the Children’s Table in Inglis, Otter Creek, and Chiefland.

The food distribution for the Children’s Table will take place at the Inglis Town Hall at 11:30 a.m.

The one for Otter Creek will be at the Otter Creek Town Hall at 1 p.m.

The Chiefland food distribution will be at the First United Methodist Church in Chiefland at 2 p.m.

$7 is requested per box.

