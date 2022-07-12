Developmentally impaired man has gone missing in Marion County
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 1:11 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - There is a purple alert to find a missing man in Marion County.
Luis Ortiz, 38, was last seen Sunday morning around 10:00. He was walking when he left his home.
He was wearing a black shirt, gray shorts, a black hat, and a camouflage backpack.
Luis is developmentally impaired and is unable to properly care for himself long-term, which has caused his family and law enforcement to be concerned about his safety.
