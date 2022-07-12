Developmentally impaired man has gone missing in Marion County

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - There is a purple alert to find a missing man in Marion County.

Luis Ortiz, 38, was last seen Sunday morning around 10:00. He was walking when he left his home.

He was wearing a black shirt, gray shorts, a black hat, and a camouflage backpack.

Luis is developmentally impaired and is unable to properly care for himself long-term, which has caused his family and law enforcement to be concerned about his safety.

