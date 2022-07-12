Florida Highway Patrol shuts down Millhopper Road due to crash

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A roadway was shut down after a driver had a medical episode and crashed.

On Tuesday morning, Florida Highway Patrol troopers closed Millhopper Road west of Interstate 75 while investigating the crash.

Troopers say the driver around 8:30 a.m. a man had a medical episode while driving a Ford Escape on the road.

The driver veered into a tree. Emergency crews rushed the man to the hospital in critical condition.

