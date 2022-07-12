Gainesville man arrested after firing an AR-15 out of a car

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A convicted felon from Gainesville was arrested after shooting a gun out of a car.

Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Cody Voitle, 25, after a witness saw him shooting a gun out the back of a car and called 9-1-1.

Deputies pulled the car over and found Voitle sitting in the back seat.

After searching the vehicle, deputies found an AR 15, more than a pound of Xanax, and more than 100 grams of weed.

Voitle is a convicted felon in Alachua County as well as 14 other felony convictions from other counties.

He was booked into the Alachua County Jail on a $140,000 bond.

