Howard Bishop Middle School hosting STEM camp
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Full steam ahead for an annual S.T.E.M. camp starting in Gainesville.
The second annual Take Stock in Children S.T.E.M. Summer Camp is at Howard Bishop Middle School.
It’s a two-week program, also including kids with the Take Stock in Children program.
It’s meant for middle and high schoolers to experience activities like micro-bit biology to 3D printing.
