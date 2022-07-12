Advertisement

Howard Bishop Middle School hosting STEM camp

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Full steam ahead for an annual S.T.E.M. camp starting in Gainesville.

The second annual Take Stock in Children S.T.E.M. Summer Camp is at Howard Bishop Middle School.

It’s a two-week program, also including kids with the Take Stock in Children program.

It’s meant for middle and high schoolers to experience activities like micro-bit biology to 3D printing.

