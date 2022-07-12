Advertisement

Local Leaders: Gainesville Mayor Lauren Poe reflects on two terms in office

Gainesville Mayor Lauren Poe reflects on his 2 terms in office
By Ruelle Fludd and Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 6:29 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - TV20′s Ruelle Fludd sits down with Gainesville Mayor Lauren Poe as he prepares to leave office after serving for two terms as mayor.

Poe discusses what he wants to see for the city’s future, challenges during his administration, and successes during his time in office.

He was first elected to the Gainesville city commission in 2008 but was bested in his re-election campaign. Poe returned in 2012 as an at-large commissioner before being elected as mayor in 2016. He’s limited to serving just two terms with his replacement coming in January.

Nine candidates have qualified to replace Poe as mayor of Gainesville. Two current city commissioners, David Arreola and Harvey Ward, along with former Commissioner Gary Gordon are running for the seat. Former GRU General Manager Edward Bielarski is running for the position after being fired. Ansaun Fisher, Gabriel Hillel, Adam Rosenthal, Donald Shepherd, and July Thomas are also running.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

From boating to kayaking, to canoeing, to hiking, there are dozens of activities you can do at...
Marion County Commission says yes to swimming at Silver Springs State Park
Tesla crashes into Walmart semi-truck on I-75
Two people killed after Tesla collides with semi-truck on I-75
Karissa Holtz's body was found at the Pine Ridge Apartment complex
Residents find woman’s remains inside Gainesville apartment complex
NATIONAL VACUUM HIT & RUN
National Vacuum asks for help finding hit-and-run driver
The Marion County commission is considering whether or not to change how the Ocala Jockey Club...
Update: Marion County commissioners approve World Equestrian Center development

Latest News

One-On-One: Mayor Poe speaks with TV20's Ruelle Fludd
Marion County Fire Rescue crews put out convenience store fire
Unclaimed Veteran from Lake City is laid to rest with Final Mile Escort
Unclaimed Veteran from Lake City is laid to rest with Final Mile Escort
Authorities pull stolen car out of the Santa Fe River