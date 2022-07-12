Local Leaders: Gainesville Mayor Lauren Poe reflects on two terms in office

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - TV20′s Ruelle Fludd sits down with Gainesville Mayor Lauren Poe as he prepares to leave office after serving for two terms as mayor.

Poe discusses what he wants to see for the city’s future, challenges during his administration, and successes during his time in office.

He was first elected to the Gainesville city commission in 2008 but was bested in his re-election campaign. Poe returned in 2012 as an at-large commissioner before being elected as mayor in 2016. He’s limited to serving just two terms with his replacement coming in January.

Nine candidates have qualified to replace Poe as mayor of Gainesville. Two current city commissioners, David Arreola and Harvey Ward, along with former Commissioner Gary Gordon are running for the seat. Former GRU General Manager Edward Bielarski is running for the position after being fired. Ansaun Fisher, Gabriel Hillel, Adam Rosenthal, Donald Shepherd, and July Thomas are also running.

