Man arrested in Ocala on child porn possession

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 10:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is in jail in Ocala on 19 counts of child porn.

Officers arrested 45-year-old Matthew Schuster after a tip from the national center for missing and exploited children.

They say he had numerous child porn files stored on his Google Photos account.

A SWAT team raided his home last week.

Officers detained Schuster and took him to the Marion County Jail.

