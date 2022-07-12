Man arrested in Ocala on child porn possession

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is in jail in Ocala on 19 counts of child porn.

Officers arrested 45-year-old Matthew Schuster after a tip from the national center for missing and exploited children.

They say he had numerous child porn files stored on his Google Photos account.

A SWAT team raided his home last week.

Officers detained Schuster and took him to the Marion County Jail.

