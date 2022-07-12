Marion County Fire Rescue crews put out convenience store fire

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A convenience store in Marion County has major damage after the building caught fire Tuesday morning.

Marion County Fire Rescue crews responded to a fire alarm at Anthony Food Mart on Northwest 21st Avenue around 5:30 a.m.

Smoke and flames were pouring out of the building. Firefighters worked to contain the blaze inside the building.

Additional units joined the first crew and the fire was considered under control at 5:44 a.m.

Marion County Fire Rescue crews extinguish Anthony Food Mart fire (MCFR)

No injuries were reported. The fire marshal’s office is investigating the cause of the fire.

