North Central Florida Treasures: Chinese Roof Charm

This week on North Central Florida Treasures Art Adkins shows us roof fixture that was unique from the Chinese empire.
By WCJB Staff
Updated: 17 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - This week on North Central Florida Treasures Art Adkins shows us roof fixture that was unique from the Chinese empire.

RELATED STORY: North Central Florida Treasures: Firkin Basket

The Chinese roof charm was only on top of imperial palaces mainly in the forbidden city or the hall of harmony. This green Chinese roof charm shows a man riding a phoenix with three different interpretations of the meaning behind this fixture.

