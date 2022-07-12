North Central Florida Treasures: Chinese Roof Charm

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - This week on North Central Florida Treasures Art Adkins shows us roof fixture that was unique from the Chinese empire.

RELATED STORY: North Central Florida Treasures: Firkin Basket

The Chinese roof charm was only on top of imperial palaces mainly in the forbidden city or the hall of harmony. This green Chinese roof charm shows a man riding a phoenix with three different interpretations of the meaning behind this fixture.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.