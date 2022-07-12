Ocala police investigate two vehicle crash

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - It may have not been a shooting, but it’s still an accident that came with severe consequences.

At first, it was thought that a shooting had taken place at the Morgan at Ocala apartment complex. At the same time the shooting call was made, police also received a call about a car crash, which ended up being the incident to actually happen. Tuesday morning officers confirmed that their investigation found no shooting had occurred.

TV20 went to the Morgan apartment complex to see if we could learn more about what happened. We ended up briefly speaking with an upset employee at the Morgan. She didn’t give us her name or title.

She was hesitant at first, asking us to leave, but then quickly turned the conversation around and asked what we wanted to know. We explained we wanted to know more about a potential ‘shots fired’ incident. She told us it was a car accident that happened just outside of the main gate.

“I’m tired because we’ve been getting blown up all day,” she explained. “I’ve been out here all morning running people off my property.”

We left after this brief conversation, not able to speak with any apartment residents.

Police officers said it started with a fight between two adults. One of them left the apartment complex from the 2100 building in a white Infiniti, and as he was merging into the flow of traffic, he hit another car.

The accident is described as a “t-bone” collision by police officials. Side-impact collisions make up roughly 25% of all fatal car crashes per year according to the Meldon Law firm.

“We heard a boom and we all ran out of the house,” said Tia Troutman, who lives across the street from the Morgan.

When they arrived, officers said the man was pinned inside his vehicle. The other driver, Troutman said she saw them earlier in the day.

“She stuck her head out the window and I noticed she was young and I said, Thank God she doesn’t have any kids in the car,” Troutman said.

Officers said they found narcotics in the car including methamphetamine, cocaine, Xanax, and marijuana. No charges have been filed yet against the man.

