Advertisement

Ocala police investigate two vehicle crash

By Julia Laude
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - It may have not been a shooting, but it’s still an accident that came with severe consequences.

At first, it was thought that a shooting had taken place at the Morgan at Ocala apartment complex. At the same time the shooting call was made, police also received a call about a car crash, which ended up being the incident to actually happen. Tuesday morning officers confirmed that their investigation found no shooting had occurred.

TV20 went to the Morgan apartment complex to see if we could learn more about what happened. We ended up briefly speaking with an upset employee at the Morgan. She didn’t give us her name or title.

She was hesitant at first, asking us to leave, but then quickly turned the conversation around and asked what we wanted to know. We explained we wanted to know more about a potential ‘shots fired’ incident. She told us it was a car accident that happened just outside of the main gate.

“I’m tired because we’ve been getting blown up all day,” she explained. “I’ve been out here all morning running people off my property.”

We left after this brief conversation, not able to speak with any apartment residents.

Police officers said it started with a fight between two adults. One of them left the apartment complex from the 2100 building in a white Infiniti, and as he was merging into the flow of traffic, he hit another car.

The accident is described as a “t-bone” collision by police officials. Side-impact collisions make up roughly 25% of all fatal car crashes per year according to the Meldon Law firm.

“We heard a boom and we all ran out of the house,” said Tia Troutman, who lives across the street from the Morgan.

When they arrived, officers said the man was pinned inside his vehicle. The other driver, Troutman said she saw them earlier in the day.

“She stuck her head out the window and I noticed she was young and I said, Thank God she doesn’t have any kids in the car,” Troutman said.

Officers said they found narcotics in the car including methamphetamine, cocaine, Xanax, and marijuana. No charges have been filed yet against the man.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

From boating to kayaking, to canoeing, to hiking, there are dozens of activities you can do at...
Marion County Commission says yes to swimming at Silver Springs State Park
Tesla crashes into Walmart semi-truck on I-75
Two people killed after Tesla collides with semi-truck on I-75
Karissa Holtz's body was found at the Pine Ridge Apartment complex
Residents find woman’s remains inside Gainesville apartment complex
NATIONAL VACUUM HIT & RUN
National Vacuum asks for help finding hit-and-run driver
The Marion County commission is considering whether or not to change how the Ocala Jockey Club...
Update: Marion County commissioners approve World Equestrian Center development

Latest News

Ocala police investigate two vehicle crash
TECH TUESDAY
Tech Tuesday: UF Innovate Accelerate
Tech Tuesday: UF Innovate Accelerate
Tech Tuesday: UF Innovate Accelerate
This week on North Central Florida Treasures Art Adkins shows us roof fixture that was unique...
North Central Florida Treasures: Chinese Roof Charm