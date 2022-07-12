Advertisement

Randy Russell keeps football dream alive, takes off-field internship with NFL’s Eagles

Former UF defensive back whose career ended abruptly finding a way to continue career
Player whose career ended due to heart issue will enter pro football after all
By Kevin Wells
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 7:13 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Randy Russell will always feel at home on the football field. But ever since a traumatic reveal came his way four years ago, Russell wasn’t sure there would be a place for him in football.

“It’s been a process, like a journey like no other,” said Russell. “I’m glad that things happened the way they happened.”

These days, Russell is assisting Oak Hall High School as defensive backs coach. Russell is young to have transitioned into such a role, but it’s out of necessity. That’s because, in 2018, just days after arriving on the UF campus to begin his college career, Russell received the stunning news that he had been diagnosed with hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, a heart condition that forced him into early retirement. It was all over before Russell could ever play a snap or even practice as a Gator.

“I had a dream of playing college football, and for that to be taken away, It felt like a heartbreak, like a death,” said Russell. “Something was taken away from me. I don’t think I’ll ever get over it, but it took a while to overcome.”

Russell remained a student at UF, and has held his position with Oak Hall since March.

“I have an implanted defibrillator which allows me to be more free,” said Russell. “I’m able to workout, I’m able to run around with some of the guys, put cleats on and run around with them.”

What the eagles get out of the partnership goes well beyond X’s and O’s.

“I know he does like motivational speaking and stuff and talking about his story, so I think he knows how to get people going and get the energy up,” said Oak Hall senior tight end Dylan Provencher.

“The type of person that he is, I love that our kids are around him,” said Oak Hall head coach RJ Fuhr. “He’s just such a good role model, and nowadays, kids just need good role models.”

Russell’s time at Oak Hall will be short-lived, but that’s because he’ll soon be flying with another flock of Eagles-- In the NFL, with Philadelphia, where Russell has taken an internship in football operations and scouting.

“Being able to work the different sides of the organization to kind of see which areas I like best, that’s an experience like no other, that’s kind of what I’m excited about the most,” said Russell. “For me to speak this into fruition, it’s something that I’ve prayed for, it’s been amazing.”

So perhaps a lifetime in the sport awaits for a man who waited a long time for the ball to bounce his way.

