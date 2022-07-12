Shooting caused southbound lanes on a road in Ocala to close

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Police blocked off all southbound lanes of SW 27th Ave due to a shooting.

Ocala Police officers say the shooting happened at the Morgan Apartments with a vehicle crash right after that.

Police blocked southbound lanes of SW 27th Ave from SW 10th St to SW 15th St.

Police say there is no active threat but you will need to use an alternate route.

