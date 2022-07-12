Teenager dies in a crash in Putnam County

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - State troopers say a 19-year-old is dead after a crash in Putnam County.

Troopers say the male teenage driver lost control of his SUV on State Road 207 around 1:15 p.m.

A Florida Highway Patrol official says the teen had two passengers in the vehicle.

Troopers say the vehicle rolled over several times, ejecting all three of them.

The two passengers were taken to orange park medical center with serious injuries.

According to an FHP report, the driver was not wearing a seatbelt.

