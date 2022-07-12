UF men’s hoops team announces remainder of non-league slate
Season opener set for Nov. 7 vs. Stony Brook
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The 2021-22 season marks a new era for the Florida Gator men’s basketball program, in the debut season under head coach Todd Golden. UF announced the rest of its non-conference schedule on Tuesday. Florida will tip off on Monday, Nov. 7 with a home game against Stony Brook.
The first three games of the season will all be at the O’Connell Center before the Gators head to Tallahassee to face rival Florida State on Nov. 18. Another premier matchup takes place on Dec. 7 at home versus UConn.
2021-22 Florida Men’s Basketball: Non-Conference Games
Nov. 7 vs. Stony Brook
Nov. 11 vs. Kennesaw State
Nov. 14 vs. Florida Atlantic
Nov. 18 @ Florida State
Nov. 24-27 Phil Knight Classic (Portland)
Nov. 30 vs. Florida A&M
Dec. 4 vs. Stetson
Dec. 7 vs. UConn
Dec. 14 vs. TBA, Tampa
Dec. 20-21 Jumpman Invitational (Charlotte)
Jan. 28 @ Kansas State
Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.