UF men’s hoops team announces remainder of non-league slate

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The 2021-22 season marks a new era for the Florida Gator men’s basketball program, in the debut season under head coach Todd Golden. UF announced the rest of its non-conference schedule on Tuesday. Florida will tip off on Monday, Nov. 7 with a home game against Stony Brook.

The first three games of the season will all be at the O’Connell Center before the Gators head to Tallahassee to face rival Florida State on Nov. 18. Another premier matchup takes place on Dec. 7 at home versus UConn.

2021-22 Florida Men’s Basketball: Non-Conference Games

Nov. 7 vs. Stony Brook

Nov. 11 vs. Kennesaw State

Nov. 14 vs. Florida Atlantic

Nov. 18 @ Florida State

Nov. 24-27 Phil Knight Classic (Portland)

Nov. 30 vs. Florida A&M

Dec. 4 vs. Stetson

Dec. 7 vs. UConn

Dec. 14 vs. TBA, Tampa

Dec. 20-21 Jumpman Invitational (Charlotte)

Jan. 28 @ Kansas State

