UF volleyball team picked to finish second in SEC

Florida picks up two first-place votes in poll of league coaches; season opener Aug. 26
Another strong season expected out of UF
By Kevin Wells
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 10:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Even with personnel losses due to graduation and transfers, don’t expect much of a drop-off from the Gator volleyball program in the fall of 2022--SEC coaches sure don’t.

Florida is projected to finish second in the SEC preseason coaches poll, earning two out of 13 first-place votes. Defending conference champion Kentucky led the way with 10 votes.

Outside hitter Merritt Beason, middle blocker Bre Kelley, and libero Elli McKissock are among the team leaders returning from a squad that won 22 matches last season and made the NCAA regional semifinals. 2022 marks the 32nd season for head coach Mary Wise at UF. Wise enters the year with 1,001 career wins.

Tennessee, Arkansas, and Mississippi State round out of the top five of the SEC preseason poll. Florida opens the season the weekend of Aug. 26-27 against Virginia, North Florida, and East Tennessee State.

