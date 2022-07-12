Unclaimed Veteran from Lake City is laid to rest with ‘Final Mile Escort’

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - While Veteran Lawrence Lewis died without leaving behind any relatives, the “Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association” honored him in a way that shows us all, family runs deeper than blood.

“Any veteran has to have family request funeral honors,” said David Allen, Public Relations Officer, Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association.

When he found that out three years ago, Allen started a program called “The Final Mile.”

“My dream at that time was that it would spread throughout Florida, throughout the nation, and there would be a Final Mile for every Veteran that did not have family,” said Allen.

So, that’s exactly what they did for U.S. Marine Corps Veteran, Lawrence Lewis.

“That’s how we look at these guys, they are our brothers and our sisters,” said Allen. “We have done both male and female unclaimed vets over the last three years and I think it gave him peace.”

The Commander of the Jacksonville chapter, Donald Grove, said they cover five counties making their chapter one of the bigger ones.

“The first time you do it you’re gonna tear up, you’re going to get this feeling in your chest. It’s hard to describe until you’ve done it,” said Grove.

With a moment of silence, dozens paid their respects to Lawrence Lewis.

“This way is our way of giving back to them saying hey, it’s not that you don’t have family, you have family, and we’re here for you,” said Grove.

Law enforcement escorted Lewis to Jacksonville National Cemetery, showing us that “Semper Fidelis” Latin for “Always Faithful,” is more than just a slogan.

