Unclaimed veteran will be escorted from Lake City to Jacksonville

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - An unclaimed veteran will be escorted from Lake City VA Medical Center to Jacksonville National Cemetery. The escort will take place at 11 a.m.

They will start at Lake City VA Medical Center and end at Jacksonville National Cemetery.

He is USMC Vietnam-era veteran Lawrence Lewis.

The Colombia County sheriff’s motor unit will lead the procession.

