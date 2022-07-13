Alachua County road shut down due to gas leak

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office is reporting a roadway is shut down due to a gas leak.

Deputies say the intersection of Southwest 13th Street and Williston Road is closed due to a gas line being cut.

Deputies do not have an estimate on how long the road will be shut down.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

This story will be updated as more information is released.

Happening Now: The intersection of SW 13th Street and SW Williston Road is closed due to a gas line being cut. No estimate on how long it will be shut down. Please avoid the area! pic.twitter.com/ji9egb0j2y — Alachua Co. Sheriff (@AlachuaSheriff) July 13, 2022

