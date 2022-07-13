Advertisement

Alachua County road shut down due to gas leak

Gas leak
Gas leak(MGN)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office is reporting a roadway is shut down due to a gas leak.

Deputies say the intersection of Southwest 13th Street and Williston Road is closed due to a gas line being cut.

Deputies do not have an estimate on how long the road will be shut down.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

This story will be updated as more information is released.

