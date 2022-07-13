Bell Elementary School teacher was one of five finalists for the Florida teacher of the year award

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

BELL, Fla. (WCJB) - A teacher from Bell is getting recognition from the governor.

On Tuesday, Governor Ron DeSantis awarded a $15,000 bonus to each of the five Florida teacher of the year finalists.

That includes Trinity Whittington of Bell Elementary School.

She was chosen out of 185,000 public school teachers around the state.

Whittington teaches 4th grade English language arts.

The overall winner of the teacher of the year will be announced on Thursday.

