Columbia County Courthouse will hold the final auction day for a Frank Lloyd-Wright style home

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The final auction day for a Frank Lloyd-Wright style home in Lake City is Wednesday.

The event starts at 2 p.m. and ends at 3 p.m.

It is located at the Columbia County Courthouse and is hosted by Amity Snider-Morris.

The house sits on 8.9 acres and was built by Senator Bishop in 1966.

It has two master bedrooms with a master bathroom in each, and the event is open to the public.

