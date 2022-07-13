Advertisement

Columbia County Courthouse will hold the final auction day for a Frank Lloyd-Wright style home

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 6:31 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The final auction day for a Frank Lloyd-Wright style home in Lake City is Wednesday.

The event starts at 2 p.m. and ends at 3 p.m.

It is located at the Columbia County Courthouse and is hosted by Amity Snider-Morris.

TRENDING STORY: Two Georgia men busted by Putnam County deputies with over 200,000 ecstasy pills

The house sits on 8.9 acres and was built by Senator Bishop in 1966.

It has two master bedrooms with a master bathroom in each, and the event is open to the public.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

From boating to kayaking, to canoeing, to hiking, there are dozens of activities you can do at...
Marion County Commission says yes to swimming at Silver Springs State Park
Tesla crashes into Walmart semi-truck on I-75
Two people killed after Tesla collides with semi-truck on I-75
Karissa Holtz's body was found at the Pine Ridge Apartment complex
Residents find woman’s remains inside Gainesville apartment complex
NATIONAL VACUUM HIT & RUN
National Vacuum asks for help finding hit-and-run driver
A Telsa crashed in a Walmart tractor-trailer killed two people inside.
Two people from California killed in a wreck at an I-75 rest area in Gainesville

Latest News

Columbia County Senior Services will host a donation drive for the 2nd book fair
Columbia County Senior Services will host a donation drive for the 2nd book fair
Marion County commissioners will meet and hear budget proposals from Sheriff Billy Woods
Marion County commissioners will meet and hear budget proposals from Sheriff Billy Woods
Horse Capital TV highlights Maya Miller’s preparation for the Youth Mustang Challenge
Horse Capital TV highlights Maya Miller’s preparation for the Youth Mustang Challenge
Greater Gainesville Chamber of Commerce will host the Alachua County Commission candidate meet...
Greater Gainesville Chamber of Commerce will host the Alachua County Commission candidate meet and greet