Columbia County Report: Meridian is set to open a live-in facility, and a senior center is accepting donations for book fair

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The “Williams Manor” building at Meridian Behavioral Healthcare’s Lake City campus was once used for outpatient children’s services, but now it’s serving a different purpose.

“We really saw a growing need in this community, in Columbia County, for a residential treatment facility,” said Lauren Cohn, Chief Operating Officer.

So, they turned Williams Manor into a 16-bed residential facility.

TV 20 got a look inside before the official ribbon cutting ceremony tomorrow.

Cohn said this facility is meant to give people who are fighting mental illness a place where they can get the care they need, while staying close to home.

“Individuals who have been hospitalized for a brief period of time at the state hospital, and need placement in the community so we’re looking at housing those individuals here,” she said.

Some of those services Meridian provides are “outpatient services, therapy, case management, care coordination,” said Cohn.

From a TV lounge to an office area, where residents can work on job applications, Williams Manor is meant to make the transition from a hospital to independent life easier.

Columbia County Senior Services is asking for donations for their second book fair this year.

“If you’ve got even one or two books you’d like to donate drop them by our center,” said David Huckabee, Executive Director.

They’re collecting new and gently-used books through the rest of the month.

Most of them will be sold at the book fair next month, but some will go into the library for seniors to read.

Other books will go to the “Dementia Day Program” to help those seniors keep their minds active and engaged.

“For example, we’ve had somebody come to the center who was very involved in fly fishing his whole life and we have some fly fishing books that were donated. He was able to go through those and that woke up memories, and he was able to tell stories about his days fishing,” said Huckabee.

The book fair will be on August 15th and 16th from 10 AM to 2 PM, and is open to the community.

Huckabee hopes the more books they get, the more minds they can engage.

If you would like to donate books, call Development Director Kim M. Glover, at (386)-755-0235 ext. 107.

