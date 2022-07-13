Columbia County Senior Services will host a donation drive for the 2nd book fair

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Columbia County Senior Services will have a donation drive for the upcoming 2nd book fair on Wednesday.

The drive takes place at Columbia County Senior Services at 628 SE Allison Ct in Lake City.

You can drop off any new or gently used books or you can volunteer to help out with the drive.

All proceeds will support the seniors at Columbia County Senior Services.

The actual book fair is on Aug 15th and 16th from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

