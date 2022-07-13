Advertisement

Driver rescued after being trapped in crashed vehicle in Alachua County

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 11:59 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Fire Rescue units responded to a call of a trapped person in a wrecked vehicle Tuesday.

The crash involved a vehicle trapped in the woods along Peggy Road in Alachua.

When units arrived they used hydraulic rescue tools to remove the driver safely.

No injuries were reported.

