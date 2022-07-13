Driver rescued after being trapped in crashed vehicle in Alachua County

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Fire Rescue units responded to a call of a trapped person in a wrecked vehicle Tuesday.

The crash involved a vehicle trapped in the woods along Peggy Road in Alachua.

When units arrived they used hydraulic rescue tools to remove the driver safely.

No injuries were reported.

