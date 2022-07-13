Driver rescued after being trapped in crashed vehicle in Alachua County
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 11:59 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.
ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Fire Rescue units responded to a call of a trapped person in a wrecked vehicle Tuesday.
The crash involved a vehicle trapped in the woods along Peggy Road in Alachua.
When units arrived they used hydraulic rescue tools to remove the driver safely.
No injuries were reported.
TRENDING STORY: Florida Highway Patrol shuts down Millhopper Road due to crash
Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.