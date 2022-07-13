Drivers navigate new traffic patterns on U.S. 441 in Micanopy

MICANOPY, Fla. (WCJB) - Micanopy residents, and those who work in the town, have mixed feelings about a new traffic pattern at the intersection of U.S. 441 and county road 234.

As part of a $13.9 million Florida Department of Transportation (F-DOT) resurfacing project, new signal lights were installed to improve driver safety on the busy roadway. On Monday night, the new traffic signals were finally turned on. It’s been one of the most anticipated parts of the project.

“I hope it works,” Friederike Potter simply said.

She works at the Blue Highway Pizzeria on U.S. 441. She told us about the time she was hit driving through the now renovated intersection.

“I’ve been hit. People coming off of 234, they don’t stop,” Potter explained.

Damon Scott has worked at the Pearl Community Store and Barbecue restaurant for 17 years. The shop and eatery is located across the street from Blue Highway.

“I think it’s a good thing if it works,” he said. “There’s been a lot of accidents over the years, several fatalities.”

Scott added, that he’s glad something is finally happening to help driver safety but says he’ll remain cautious.

“It’s a little early to see if it’s going to be effective yet or not, but I hope it helps,” he said.

This project runs from the Marion County line through Paynes Prairie to Williston Road. Alachua County Sheriff’s officials said they will be keeping an eye on the area, along with the Florida Highway Patrol, while drivers navigate the changes.

Community Outreach Specialist for F-DOT, Daryl Goss also provided this update now that the Micanopy traffic lights have officially been installed:

“Drainage operations are currently underway on U.S. 441 at Paynes Prairie as part of the U.S. 441 from the Marion County Line to Williston Road Resurfacing project. Paving is expected to resume in August and traffic through Paynes Prairie is expected to be restored to four lanes by the end of September, weather and unforeseen circumstances permitting. Other items of construction currently underway include shoulder grading, sod placement, and the installation of new highway signage. Overall project completion is expected this fall, weather and unforeseen circumstances permitting.”

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.