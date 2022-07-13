FHP troopers led on high-speed chase on U.S. Highway 441

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - An attempted traffic stop turned into a high-speed chase on U.S. Highway 441 in Alachua County Tuesday evening.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers say around 5:00 p.m. they saw a car speeding and tailgating other vehicles on the highway south of County Road 234. Troopers used a radar gun and clocked the car traveling 67 mph in a 45 mph zone.

TRENDING: Ocala police investigate two vehicle crash

When the vehicle stopped at the Sunco Gas Station on U.S. Highway 441, a trooper approached the vehicle.

The trooper says the man in the passenger seat, later identified as Raeqwon Munnerlyn, 26, was yelling at the woman driving the car. The trooper believed there was a domestic incident occurring and possibly a false imprisonment situation.

The vehicle then sped off back onto the highway headed southbound. Troopers pursued.

After being followed by troopers for several minutes, the car slowed down. That’s when troopers used a PIT maneuver to stop the vehicle.

Munnerlyn jumped out of the car and ran. Troopers quickly caught up and used a taser to bring him into custody.

The driver, Victoria Piediscalzo, 25, was also arrested.

Inside the car, troopers found meth, a gun, and more than $12,000 in cash.

TRENDING: Driver rescued after being trapped in crashed vehicle in Alachua County

Munnerlyn was arrested on numerous counts including drug and weapon possession charges, drug trafficking, fleeing law enforcement, and other charges. He was booked in the Alachua County Jail on a $125,000 bond.

Piediscalzo was arrested on drug possession and trafficking charges as well as fleeing law enforcement. She was booked into the Alachua County Jail on a $46,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.