Gainesville residents react to a shooting that happened over the weekend

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 1:14 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Residents that witnessed a shooting in Gainesville over the weekend fear crime in their neighborhood.

This happened on SW 26th Terrace when people heard rounds of gunshots at approximately 2:00 a.m.

Gainesville Police Department reported that a four-year-old was injured and was taken to the hospital.

“It’s scary, scary. Cause there’s a lot of young kids in this neighborhood and I don’t know how they feel about all this stuff going on, said resident Kristy Bentlen.”

The victim’s family members told TV20 the child was taken to the hospital and has recovered.

No one is in police custody at this time.

