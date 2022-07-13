Greater Gainesville Chamber of Commerce will host the Alachua County Commission candidate meet and greet

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County Commission will have a candidate meet and greet on Wednesday

The event is sponsored by the Greater Gainesville Chamber of Commerce. It will be from 5:00 p.m. until 6:30 p.m.

The location is the Greater Gainesville Chamber of Commerce at 300 E University Ave, suite 100.

This will be an excellent opportunity to meet each candidate and gather information about their priorities.

This event is free and open to the public.

