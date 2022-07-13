Advertisement

Greater Gainesville Chamber of Commerce will host the Alachua County Commission candidate meet and greet

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 6:30 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County Commission will have a candidate meet and greet on Wednesday

The event is sponsored by the Greater Gainesville Chamber of Commerce. It will be from 5:00 p.m. until 6:30 p.m.

The location is the Greater Gainesville Chamber of Commerce at 300 E University Ave, suite 100.

TRENDING STORY: Driver rescued after being trapped in crashed vehicle in Alachua County

This will be an excellent opportunity to meet each candidate and gather information about their priorities.

This event is free and open to the public.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

From boating to kayaking, to canoeing, to hiking, there are dozens of activities you can do at...
Marion County Commission says yes to swimming at Silver Springs State Park
Tesla crashes into Walmart semi-truck on I-75
Two people killed after Tesla collides with semi-truck on I-75
Karissa Holtz's body was found at the Pine Ridge Apartment complex
Residents find woman’s remains inside Gainesville apartment complex
NATIONAL VACUUM HIT & RUN
National Vacuum asks for help finding hit-and-run driver
A Telsa crashed in a Walmart tractor-trailer killed two people inside.
Two people from California killed in a wreck at an I-75 rest area in Gainesville

Latest News

Columbia County Senior Services will host a donation drive for the 2nd book fair
Columbia County Senior Services will host a donation drive for the 2nd book fair
Columbia County Courthouse will hold the final auction day for a Frank Lloyd-Wright style home
Columbia County Courthouse will hold the final auction day for a Frank Lloyd-Wright style home
Marion County commissioners will meet and hear budget proposals from Sheriff Billy Woods
Marion County commissioners will meet and hear budget proposals from Sheriff Billy Woods
Horse Capital TV highlights Maya Miller’s preparation for the Youth Mustang Challenge
Horse Capital TV highlights Maya Miller’s preparation for the Youth Mustang Challenge