Lanes of two Alachua County roadways are closed due to gas leak

By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office is reporting lanes at an intersection are closed due to a gas leak.

Deputies say only a southbound lane of Southwest 13th Street and the westbound lane of Williston Road are open due to a gas line being cut. The line has been drained.

Deputies say Gainesville Regional Utilities is working to fix the line. It is expected to take several hours.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

This story will be updated as more information is released.

