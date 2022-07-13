Lanes of two Alachua County roadways are closed due to gas leak

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office is reporting lanes at an intersection are closed due to a gas leak.

Deputies say only a southbound lane of Southwest 13th Street and the westbound lane of Williston Road are open due to a gas line being cut. The line has been drained.

Deputies say Gainesville Regional Utilities is working to fix the line. It is expected to take several hours.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

This story will be updated as more information is released.

Happening Now: The intersection of SW 13th Street and SW Williston Road is closed due to a gas line being cut. No estimate on how long it will be shut down. Please avoid the area! pic.twitter.com/ji9egb0j2y — Alachua Co. Sheriff (@AlachuaSheriff) July 13, 2022

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.